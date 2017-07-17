EVS Broadcast Equipment: EVS Broadcast Equipment: Publication of a transparency notification

Publication on July 17, 2017, 5.45pm CET

Regulated information

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS Broadcast Equipment has received two transparency notifications dated July 11, 2017, indicating that, by virtue of different disposals of shares, Allianz Global Investors GmbH crossed down successively the thresholds of 5% August 25, 2016) and 3% (November 8, 2016). Since this date, Allianz Global Investors GmbH holds less than 3% of the voting rights of the company. Allianz Global Investors GmbH mentioned that a technical issue provoked the delay in these notifications.

The notification of the downward crossing of the 3% threshold, dated July 11, 2017, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights - downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notification by: a person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Allianz Global Investors GmbH - Bockenheimer Landstraße 42-44, D-60323 Frankfurt/M, Germany

Transaction date: November 8, 2016

Threshold that is crossed: 3%

Denominator: 13,625,000

Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Allianz Global Investors GmbH TOTAL

The notification also indicates: "Allianz Global Investors Europe GmbH changed its name to Allianz Global Investors GmbH effective 28.11.2014. Allianz Global Investors GmbH is a German investment management company. Its core business is the establishment and portfolio management of investment funds domiciled in Germany, Luxembourg, France, Italy, the UK and Ireland. Allianz Global Investors GmbH is entitled to execute the voting rights by proxy (since the foundation of the funds). Additionally, Allianz Global Investors GmbH is mandated in several cases to manage individual asset portfolios for clients on a contractual basis (including fund mandates, under which Allianz Global Investors GmbH is the portfolio manager of funds established by other investment companies); under such contracts Allianz Global Investors GmbH is entitled to execute the voting rights of shares held in such asset portfolios. Allianz SE and all other holding companies between Allianz SE and Allianz Global Investors GmbH have been allowed to disaggregate the holdings of their subsidiary, Allianz Global Investors GmbH, in accordance with Art. 11, § 2 of the Law of 2 May 2007 and Art. 21 of the Royal Decree of 14 February 2008. Allianz Global Investors GmbH can exercise the voting rights at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions."

This press release and the notification are available on the EVS website (www.evs.com (http://www.evs.com)).

Shareholders must declare their ownership in EVS shares as soon as their shareholding passes over/under the 3% threshold (required by Company Statutes) and any multiple of 5% thresholds (required by Belgian Law). Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of May 2, 2007 and the EVS's bylaws, should be sent to the company (by email corpcom@evs.com (mailto:corpcom@evs.com) or fax +32 4 361 7089) and to the FSMA. The current number of shares (denominator) to be taken into account is 13,625,000 shares.

For more information, please contact:







Yvan ABSIL, Senior Vice President, CFO

Geoffroy d'OULTREMONT, Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel: +32 4 361 70 14. E-mail: corpcom@evs.com (mailto:corpcom@evs.com); www.evs.com (http://www.evs.com)



