THERMADOR GROUPE: THERMADOR GROUPE: HALF YEAR TURNOVER 2017: + 12.3%

HALF YEAR TURNOVER 2017: + 12.3%

In thousands of euros 2017 2016 Variation 2017/2016 1st quarter 68,513 59,776 + 14.6% 2d quarter 71,241 64,637 + 10.2% Total half year 139,754 124,413 + 12.3% Breakdown by business: Â Â Â Jetly, pumps 26,197 24,432 + 7.2% Sferaco, valves 25,601 23,127 + 10.7% Thermador, accessories for central heating 19,891 17,933 + 10.9% Mecafer and Domac, heavy tools in DIY stores* 15,489 12,434 + 24.6% PBtub, tubes in synthetic materials 13,301 12,722 + 4.6% Dipra, pumps and plumbing in DIY stores 11,767 10,920 + 7.8% Thermador International 10,708 9,634 + 11.1% Sectoriel, motorised valves and air compressors 9,165 8,554 + 7.1% Aello, equipment for swimming pools 3,435 946 x 3.6 Isocel, components for boilers 2,756 2,636 + 4.6% Axelair, ventilation equipment 1,294 869 + 48.9% Other structures 150 206 - 27.2%

* 2017 turnover taking into account acquisition of Domac by Mecafer since March 1, 2017, consolidated since March 1, 2017. Domac net turnover from March 1 to June 30, 2017 was â‚¬2,175,000.

The 2017 half-year results will be published on July 31, 2017. Our letter to shareholders nÂ°86 will be available on our website on July 28 after closing of the stock exchange.

