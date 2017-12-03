THERMADOR GROUPE: THERMADOR GROUPE: HALF YEAR TURNOVER 2017: + 12.3%

HALF YEAR TURNOVER 2017: + 12.3%
|In thousands of euros
|2017
|2016
|Variation 2017/2016
|1st quarter
|68,513
|59,776
|+ 14.6%
|2d quarter
|71,241
|64,637
|+ 10.2%
|Total half year
|139,754
|124,413
|+ 12.3%
|Breakdown by business:
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Jetly, pumps
|26,197
|24,432
|+ 7.2%
|Sferaco, valves
|25,601
|23,127
|+ 10.7%
|Thermador, accessories for central heating
|19,891
|17,933
|+ 10.9%
|Mecafer and Domac, heavy tools in DIY stores*
|15,489
|12,434
|+ 24.6%
|PBtub, tubes in synthetic materials
|13,301
|12,722
|+ 4.6%
|Dipra, pumps and plumbing in DIY stores
|11,767
|10,920
|+ 7.8%
|Thermador International
|10,708
|9,634
|+ 11.1%
|Sectoriel, motorised valves and air compressors
|9,165
|8,554
|+ 7.1%
|Aello, equipment for swimming pools
|3,435
|946
|x 3.6
|Isocel, components for boilers
|2,756
|2,636
|+ 4.6%
|Axelair, ventilation equipment
|1,294
|869
|+ 48.9%
|Other structures
|150
|206
|- 27.2%
* 2017 turnover taking into account acquisition of Domac by Mecafer since March 1, 2017, consolidated since March 1, 2017. Domac net turnover from March 1 to June 30, 2017 was â‚¬2,175,000.
The 2017 half-year results will be published on July 31, 2017. Our letter to shareholders nÂ°86 will be available on our website on July 28 after closing of the stock exchange.
thg-18072017-gb (http://hugin.info/143595/R/2120898/808060.pdf)
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: THERMADOR GROUPE via Globenewswire
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: THERMADOR GROUPE via Globenewswire