EasyVista: EasyVista - H1 2017 REVENUE: +10%

H1 2017 REVENUE: +10%

US REVENUE: +25%

Noisy-le-Grand, France, July 17, 2017 - 6 pm CET - EasyVista (FR0010246322 - ALEZV - PEA PME eligible), a leading IT Management player in Europe and the United States, today announces its unaudited revenue for the first half of 2017.

Revenue (€ millions) H1 2017 H1 2016 Variation SaaS 6.26 5.52 +13% Licenses 1.39 1.69 -17% Maintenance 2.63 2.46 +7% Services 2.08 1.56 +33% Consolidated revenue 12.36 11.23 +10%

In the first half of 2017, EasyVista recorded total revenue of €12.3 million, up +10% compared with the same period of 2016. This half was characterized by SaaS revenue of €6.26 million, an increase of +13%. License sales decreased by €300 thousand to the benefit of SaaS contracts not as yet recognized. In line with the growth in activity, services grew by +33% and maintenance by +7%.

Sylvain Gauthier, co-founder and CEO of EasyVista, says: "The improvement in our revenue over the first half of 2017 was a result of the fine performance of the SaaS offering and the deployment of activity in the United States.

Given the particularly buoyant level of SaaS sales in the second quarter, for the first time our SaaS backlog exceeded €20 million at the end of June 2017 (€20.7 million) and ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue), which indicates the repeat nature of our SaaS business, stood at €13.7 million vs. €12.3 million at December 31, 2016, an 11% improvement in 6 months."

Growth momentum in the United States

During the second quarter of 2017, 18 new references - 11 of them in the United States - were signed up, essentially in SaaS. Our new clients notably include leaser Exeter Finance, industrialists Reynolds and Esterline, Rider University, Fairfield University and insurance company Intact in Canada.

The Company remains confident that its growth will continue over coming quarters, thanks to the strengthening of its teams and its targeted marketing in the sectoral verticals determined by its strategy in the United States.

About EasyVista

EasyVista is reinventing service management for the mobile user - making it easy to deliver and easy to use. EasyVista is a service management platform that automates and personalizes service delivery for employees and other end users - without a single line of code. The only solution on the market that is purpose-built as a mobile-first experience, EasyVista helps 1,000+ enterprises around the world radically improve the service experience, dramatically simplify and accelerate service creation and management and reduce and control the total cost of service delivery. With more than 20 years in service management, EasyVista serves companies across a variety of industries, including financial services, healthcare, higher education, technology, public sector, retail, manufacturing and more. Headquartered in Paris and New York, EasyVista is traded on the French stock exchange as ALEZV:EN.

