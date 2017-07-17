Premier Energy and Water Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, July 17
TR-1 (i) NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached
PREMIER ENERGY AND WATER TRUST PLC
|2. Reason for the notification
|State
Yes/No
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|Yes
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the
acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify): Transfer out of nominees.
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|Integrated Financial Arrangements Ltd, London, UK
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
|Transact Nominees Ltd
|5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed
or reached if different)
|14 July 2017
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|14 July 2017
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
|5%
8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of shares
if possible using the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous to
the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering
transaction
|Number
of
Shares
|Number
of
Voting
Rights
|Number
of
shares
|Number of voting
rights
|Percentage of voting
rights
|Direct
|Indirect
|Direct
|Indirect
|GB0033537902
|903,755
|903,755
|929,638
|929,638
|5.14%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
date
|Exercise/Conversion
Period
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the instrument
is exercised/converted
|% of voting
rights
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial instrument
|Exercise price
|Expiration date
|Exercise / Conversion period
|Number of voting
rights instrument refers to
|% of voting rights
|Nominal
|Delta
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|929,638
|5.14%
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are
effectively held, if applicable:
Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
|13. Additional information:
|Submission is based on 18,088,480 shares in issue.
|14. Contact name:
|15. Contact telephone number :