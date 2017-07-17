Regulatory News:

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI), the pioneer in 2D/3D orthopaedic medical imaging, today announced the appointment of Pierre Schwich as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.

Marie Meynadier, CEO of EOS imaging, says: "We are pleased to welcome Pierre to our team. His extensive experience with healthcare and technology growth companies, listed in France and in the U.S., will contribute to the ongoing expansion of our business. He joins us at a key stage of our development and his skills will be extremely valuable as we execute on our growth strategy."

Pierre Schwich brings over 20 years of experience in Financial Management at high growth, public and private companies in the healthcare and technology sectors. Before joining EOS imaging, he was CFO of Pharnext, where he successfully led the company's initial public offering. He was previously Financial and Legal Director of Oceasoft, a company specialized in connected sensors, and CFO of Cellectis where he contributed to a private placement with U.S. investors. Pierre was also Deputy CEO, in charge of finances, of Genesys Conferencing, a public company listed in Paris and on the NASDAQ, with a strong activity in the U.S.

After graduating from the MinesParisTech Engineering School, Pierre began his career in the industrial sector (Corning, Danone, Hewlett-Packard) before turning to Private Equity, as Investment Director at 3i, then General Secretary of Siparex. He has developed an extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, fund raising, LBO and business transfer operations, along with financial and administrative team management.

For more information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

EOS imaging has been chosen to be included in the new EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index, composed of 150 French companies and listed on Euronext and Euronext GROWTH markets in Paris.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 Ticker: EOSI

About EOS imaging

EOS imaging designs, develops, and markets EOS, an innovative medical imaging system dedicated to osteo-articular pathologies and orthopaedics, as well as associated solutions. The Company is authorized to market in 51 countries, including the United States (FDA), Japan and the European Union (EC). The Group posted 2016 revenues of €30.8 million and employs 132 people at December 2016, including an R&D team of 43 engineers. The Group is based in Paris and has five subsidiaries in Besançon (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts), Montreal (Canada), Frankfurt (Germany) and Singapore.

www.eos-imaging.com

