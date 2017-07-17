The global BYOD and enterprise mobility market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 24% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170717005587/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the globalBYOD and enterprise mobilitymarketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into three types of segments, which include devices, security services, and software. The devices segment accounted for 90% of the market share in 2016.

"The demand for BYOD solutions has increased significantly because of factors such as the changing business scenario, the growing need to make prompt decisions, increased deployment of next-generation mobile networks, and the need for improved connectivity. IT service providers and mobile operators are developing assorted products to meet this demand," says Abhishek Sharma, a lead M2M and connected devices research expert from Technavio.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market into the following regions:

EMEA

Americas

APAC

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

EMEA

The market in EMEA is expected to witness a steady growth in the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Norway, and Russia. These countries are the highest adopters of BYOD solutions because of the increasing reliance on mobile devices for professional use. The use of personal devices for business is finding acceptance in organizations looking for efficiency in operations with the changing demographics and economic conditions in the region.

The workforce in the region too has the desire to utilize technology to enhance productivity. Hence, organizations in EMEA are adopting BYOD policies. Growing awareness of the benefits of BYOD solutions among enterprises, along with the approval from the European Union for regulations to secure critical data on mobile devices are some of the factors that will influence the growth of the market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Americas

The market in the Americas is expected to grow steadily because of the presence of advanced IT infrastructure in enterprises. The number of mobile subscribers has also increased rapidly across the region with end-users preferring technologically advanced devices such as mobile computing devices for both personal and professional use. This has led to an increase in the use of mobility solutions in the Americas.

Increasing awareness among enterprises about the benefits of using BYOD solutions on laptops, smartphones, and tablets and the availability of ample IT and business infrastructure are factors which are likely to boost the growth of the market.

APAC

The market in APAC is expected to witness significant growth because of the presence of a large mobile workforce. Over the past few years, the emerging countries in APAC have been exhibiting a phenomenal increase in the adoption of enterprise mobility solutions.

"APAC has been witnessing increasing investments in the IT sector. The region comprises of fast developing economies such as India and China. Enterprises in the region are rapidly adopting the BYOD policy to retain their employees and are offering benefits such as flexible timing, Internet use, and mobile technology," says Abhishek.

The top vendors in the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Apple

Citrix Systems

Microsoft

Samsung Electronics

Browse Related Reports:

Global Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market 2017-2021

Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market 2017-2021

Global Connected Car M2M Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170717005587/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com