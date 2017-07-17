Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-07-17 17:59 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ekspress Grupp's subsidiary in Latvia, A/S DELFI has acquired on the 17th of July 2017 a company named ACM LV which offers a digital outdoor advertising solutions in Latvia.





Additional information: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu Chairman of the Management Board GSM: +372 512 2591 e-mail: mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee