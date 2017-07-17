Schweiter Technologies / Schweiter Technologies: Publication Half-Year Results 2017 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Horgen, July 17, 2017 - The results for the first half of 2017 will be published on Friday, August 18, 2017

A media conference on the results of the first half of 2017 for analysts, media representatives and investors will take place on Friday, August 18, 2017, starting at 11am CET at the Hotel Marriott, Neumühlequai 42, Zurich.

Martin Klöti, CFO

Tel. +41 44 718 33 03, Fax +41 44 718 34 51, martin.kloeti@schweiter.com (mailto:martin.kloeti@schweiter.com)

