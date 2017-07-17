sprite-preloader
Schweiter Technologies: Schweiter Technologies: Publication Half-Year Results 2017

Schweiter Technologies / Schweiter Technologies: Publication Half-Year Results 2017 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Horgen, July 17, 2017  - The results for the first half of 2017 will be published on Friday, August 18, 2017

A media conference on the results of the first half of 2017 for analysts, media representatives and investors will take place on Friday, August 18, 2017, starting at 11am CET at the Hotel Marriott, Neumühlequai 42, Zurich.

For further information:
Martin Klöti, CFO
Tel. +41 44 718 33 03, Fax +41 44 718 34 51, martin.kloeti@schweiter.com (mailto:martin.kloeti@schweiter.com) 

Please find the Media release in the PDF attached:

Media release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/100347/R/2120572/807922.pdf)


Source: Schweiter Technologies via Globenewswire

Schweiter Technologies
Neugasse 10 Horgen Switzerland

ISIN: CH0010754924;



