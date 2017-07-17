Nemaura Medical Inc. (OTCQB:NMRD), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of sugarBEAT®, a wireless disposable adhesive skin-patch for adjunctive use by diabetics as a non-invasive and needle-free continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system announced today that it has appointed Timothy Johnson to the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Johnson will serve as an independent director of the company and chair the board's Audit and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

Dr. Faz Chowdhury, Chairman and CEO of Nemaura commented "Tim's experience with managing and overseeing companies with rapid growth potential will bring a valuable perspective to our Board, and help strengthen our corporate governance and regulatory compliance as we prepare to launch sugarBEAT® later this year."

Mr. Johnson is currently a Director at Diagnostax Advisory, a digital management consultancy, and has built up a decade of insight and experience bringing new products and technologies to established markets. He is a practicing Chartered Tax Adviser and earned his first class Masters of Science in Mathematics and Physics from the University of Manchester, UK.

Mr. Johnson commented "With the World Health Organization estimating there are over 420 million diabetics worldwide, and the number of pre-diabetics at almost three times this number, diabetes is one the world's most pressing health challenges. Nemaura's technology has the potential to be a game changer for better management of glucose levels, and I am very excited to part of such a transformative vision."

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical is a medical technology company developing the wireless sugarBEAT® disposable adhesive skin-patch as a non-invasive, needle-free, pain-free and affordable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for adjunctive use by diabetics. For more information, please visit www.nemauramedical.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, and may constitute forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to regulatory approvals and the success of Nemaura Medical's ongoing studies, including the safety and efficacy of Nemaura Medical's sugarBEAT® CGM system, the failure of future development and preliminary marketing efforts, Nemaura Medical's ability to secure additional commercial partnering arrangements, risks and uncertainties relating to Nemaura Medical and its partners' ability to develop, market and sell sugarBEAT®, the availability of substantial additional equity or debt capital to support its research, development and product commercialization activities, and the success of its research, development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies, including those plans and strategies related to sugarBEAT®. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in Nemaura Medical's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the current year, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Nemaura Medical undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170717005889/en/

Contacts:

Nemaura Medical

Investors Media contact:

Bashir Timol

Director of Strategy Corporate Development

bashir.timol@nemauramedical.com