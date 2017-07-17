DETROIT, MI--(Marketwired - July 17, 2017) - JobFairGiant.com announces the Metro Detroit! Career Expo to be held on Wednesday, July 26 th from 9am-3pm. The event will take place at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 34911 VanDyke Avenue., Sterling Heights, MI.

The upcoming career expo will connect job seekers with immediate job openings in several communities of Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb County. CJ Eason, Community Outreach Director, states, "We have created this event for candidates that need to make an immediate job change or want a new job fast; the featured employers have 500 job openings available that candidates can interview for onsite at the upcoming career expo."

Candidates attending the Metro Detroit! Career Expo will meet with Human Resources representatives take part in onsite preliminary interviews. The goal of the event is to showcase 50 local and national employers; and provide an opportunity for candidates to apply in-person.

A variety of employers from both the public and private sectors will be eager to discuss immediate openings in a wide range of fields including Engineering, Information Technology, Skilled Trades, Seasonal, Manufacturing, Production, Industrial, General Labor, Customer Services, Retail, Management, Restaurant, Accounting, Banking, Office Support, Clerical, Data Entry, Call Center, Installation, Technical, Machining, Electrical, Mortgage, Financial Planning, Insurance, Education, Truck Driving, Real Estate, Nursing, Rehabilitation, Human Services, and other career fields.

Several Metro Detroit! Career Expo events will happen throughout the area; mark your calendar and plan to attend these upcoming event dates from 9am to 3pm.

August 30, 2017 Best Western Hotel - Southfield, MI

October 27, 2017 - Marriott Hotel - Troy, MI

About JobFairGiant.com - For over 12 years we have held the title as the "Largest Monthly Job Expo in Michigan"; our reputation for bridging the gap between job seekers and candidates has helped over 35,000 people obtain viable employment.

Information regarding the upcoming job expo is available on the company website at JobFairGiant.com or by calling 734-956-4550.

