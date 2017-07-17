Scooter's Coffee Adds Drive-Thru Location to Papillion on 90th & Hwy 370; New Store to Celebrate Grand Opening on July 24th

PAPILLION, NE / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2017 / Scooter's Coffee, the Midwest-based coffee franchise that has experienced tremendous growth over the past year, has increased its Nebraska presence with the company's latest Grand Opening at 90th and Hwy 370 (766 Gold Coast Dr.) on Monday, July 24th.

"We have seen incredible brand loyalty in our home state of Nebraska," stated Rob Streett, President and Chief Operating Officer of Scooter's Coffee. "Papillion has proven to be a strong market for us, and we are thrilled to bring an additional location to the community."

On Grand Opening Day, customers can expect to receive several fun giveaways. Beginning at 10 a.m., the first 100 customers will receive a free $5 gift card with purchase. Later in the afternoon, starting at 1 p.m., the first 100 customers will receive a free mug with purchase, and at 4 p.m., the first 100 customers will receive a free Scooter's t-shirt with purchase.

Traci Gabriel, Chandra Kipper and Linda Eckles will own and operate this location. Linda Eckles is one of the original co-founders of Scooter's Coffee.

"We're so excited to be operating Scooter's Coffee stores again," said Linda. "Over the years, due to our rapid growth, our focus has been directed towards supporting our many franchisees throughout the Midwest and around the country. Now, we're blessed to have amazing people running the company, which allows us to get back into personal store ownership. To be able to do that with my daughters Chandra Kipper and Traci Gabriel is beyond exciting for me. It's been 20 amazing years."

Scooter's Coffee is quickly approaching 200 locations in 15 states. It opened 33 new locations in 2016 and plans similar expansion in 2017. The company is in the midst of a robust grand opening pipeline. It recently opened its first location in Phoenix, Arizona, added a second location to the Atlanta, Georgia metro area and also opened its sixth of many locations in the Dallas Metro. Other expanding markets include Colorado, Utah, Oklahoma and Texas.

Scooter's Coffee, which is based in Omaha, Nebraska, handcrafts its pastries and roasts its own shade-grown coffee, sourced through the Arbor Day Foundation. The company added depth to its profile last year with a new line of organic hot and iced teas, single-origin coffee and Cold Brew n' Cream. In addition to its nearly. 100% gluten-free beverage menu, Scooter's Coffee also added gluten-free brownies to its product lineup. The company has kicked off 2017 with many innovations, including a new rewards mobile app and the Toffee Nut Caramelicious®, the first in a growing category of products featuring Scooter's signature drink, the Caramelicious®.

About Scooter's Coffee

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter's Coffee roasts only the finest coffee beans in the world at its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. In nearly two decades of business, Scooter's Coffee's success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and company core values. The Scooter's Coffee brand promise, often recited to franchisees, customers and employees is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks...Amazingly Fast!"™ It represents the company's business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers.

For more information, visit: scooterscoffee.com, facebook.com/scooterscoffee, or ownascooters.com

SOURCE: Scooter's Coffee