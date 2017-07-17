Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: The Ban on the Café Crème Brand Name in France Has Been Lifted

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 22/2017

Copenhagen, 17 July 2017

The Ban on the Café Crème Brand Name in France Has Been Lifted





The French Ministry of Health and Ministry of Budget have issued an official notice annulling the ban issued in February 2017 against several brand names for tobacco products, including the Scandinavian Tobacco Group brand names Café Crème and Paradise (cf. company announcements 3/2017 and 4/2017). The ban was supposed to take effect in February 2018.



The background for the annulment is a decision by the Conseil d'État (the French supreme administrative court) in a case not involving Scandinavian Tobacco Group. The French court set aside the provision in French law which let the authorities declare brands non-compliant with the law as part of a general process for the approval of product prices.

The Conseil d'État in the relevant case also decided to ask the EU Court of Justice about the application of article 13 in the EU Tobacco Products Directive to established trademarks, and whether an application of the article to trademarks respects the property right, the freedom of expression, the freedom to conduct a business and the principles of proportionality and legal certainty. Article 13, as implemented in French law, is the provision which was used to ban Café Crème and Paradise. The EU Court of Justice on average takes 15 months to answer questions referred to it by the national courts.



Scandinavian Tobacco Group expects the case, which it raised before the Conseil d'État in defense of its Café Crème brand name, to be closed by the court, as the brand is no longer banned.

