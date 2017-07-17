World Unified Communication (UC) Market Report 2017: Driven by Large Investments in Communication & Collaborative Technologies by Government & Financial Service Sectors

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "World Unified Communication (UC) Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2014 - 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Unified communication (UC) is a process of integrating real-time communication services such as presence information, telephony, conferencing, telephony, instant messaging etc. with non-real time services such as SMS, email, voicemail etc. The sustained growth of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) market is expected to enhance the growth of UC market as it is generating lot of interest in software and application development communities as well as enterprises. The key drivers for the growth of the market are large investments in communication and collaborative technologies by government, telecom & IT and financial service sectors.
Additionally, the proliferation of the smartphones market globally, is expected to push the market growth exponentially as smartphones are the easiest medium to use the services offered by unified communication technologies. Moreover, in the globalized corporate world, the mobility of workforce has increased manifolds and UC allows easy connectivity to individuals anytime, anywhere.
Another key factor that drives the market is that, most service providers usually roll out unified communication as a service (UCaaS) after successful implementation of software as a service (SaaS). Therefore, it is easy for enterprises to adopt the services on a pay as you grow mode as it negates the need for high upfront investment. However, lack of information security is a major dissuader for enterprises to adopt this service as the data is usually stored in a cloud infrastructure.
The major opportunity for the market growth lies in developing an efficient communication system that can serve customers on the move and most of the key players are focusing their strategies on developing such services.
Scope of the Report:
BY TECHNOLOGY
- Telephony
- Messaging
- Chat or Instant Messaging (IM)
- Unified Messaging
- Conferencing
- Audio Conferencing
- Video Conferencing
- Web Conferencing
- Presence Management
- Mobility
BY ORGANIZATION TYPE
- Small Office/Home Office
- Small Enterprises
- Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
BY INDUSTRY VERTICALS
- Banking, financial Services and Insurance (bfsi)
- Consumer Goods and Retail
- Healthcare
- Public Sector and Utilities
- Travel and Hospitality
- Logistics and Transportation
- Telecom and IT
- Others
