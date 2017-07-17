LINWOOD, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- Spectrum Gaming Group, the premier consulting firm for gaming operators, regulators and legislatures, has issued Part Two of its series of white papers observing the 15th anniversary of its groundbreaking Spectrum Internet Gaming Heuristic Theorem (SIGHT).

"Online Gaming from Land-Based Perspective: Part Two" focuses on public policy issues regarding the introduction of online gaming, namely balancing the need to ensure the success of land-based casinos will allow a competitive marketplace for online operators.

"The SIGHT theorem's predictions from 15 years ago have proven to be on target," Spectrum Managing Director Michael Pollock said. "This new analysis explores the effect of political and economic policy on the success of the emerging online gaming market, while maintaining the stability of land-based casinos." It explores the topic from a global perspective.

Both Spectrum white papers are available free of charge at www.spectrumgaming.com.

Spectrum and Clarion Events will hold a special webinar on July 27 to discuss the experience of online gaming in the United States -- as well as its coordination with a US$70 billion land-based industry -- and will discuss ideas, policies and prescriptions for ensuring that the expansion of online gaming advances public policy. The webinar is sponsored by the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS), a non-partisan organization of U.S. state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss gaming public policy issues.

Speakers include:

Gideon Bierer, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Partis Solutions

Jeff Ifrah, Founding Member of Ifrah Law and I-Development and Economic Association (IDEA)

Helene Keeley, Representative, State of Delaware and Vice President of NCLGS

Michael Pollock, Managing Director of Spectrum Gaming Group and Executive Director of NCLGS

Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive

Adam Steinberg, Senior Vice President of Spectrum Gaming Capital.

To register for the webinar, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1693363739309314561.

For additional information about the white papers, the webinar or Spectrum Gaming Group, contact Elaine Zamansky at ezamansky@spectrumgaming.com or +1.609.926.5100.