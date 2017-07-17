Global Robotics Market in the Meat Industry to Grow at a CAGR of 10.5% by 2021: Analysis By Type & End User

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Robotics Market in the Meat Industry 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global robotics market in the meat industry to grow at a CAGR of 10.52% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Robotics Market in the Meat Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is use of compact robots for meat processing. Meat processing applications demand a high involvement of robotics that can carry out several applications such as chopping, grinding, and mincing. As such complex applications demand compactness of robots, vendors are focusing on developing highly articulated robotic arms for meat processing applications.



According to the report, one driver in the market is reduction in labor cost. Meat processing and packaging are highly labor-intensive operations carried out by low-skilled workers. As the global meat industry demands a constantly high volume of output with a large number of product offerings, labor requirement is an integral element in achieving the desired operational efficiency. It has been observed that labor costs account for around 50% of the total variable cost incurred by the meat industry in a particular year.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is implementation and maintenance costs. Robotics is a technology with high implementation and maintenance cost, which is a major restraining factor for full-scale adoption of robotics in the meat industry. The majority of the meat industries are small to medium scale businesses running on limited cash flow and therefore prefer traditional approaches of manual operation. Shelling out a significant amount on robotics is a high-risk factor for such industries, as uncertain industrial conditions can lead to continual loss or shutting down of businesses.

Key vendors



KUKA

SCOTT Automation & Robotics

Mayekawa

JLS Automation



Other prominent vendors



Yaskawa Motoman

Universal Robots

BANSS

FANUC

SINTEF



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by type



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3j84zk/global_robotics

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716