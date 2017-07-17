2017 $5 Billion Self-Cleaning Filters Market - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Self-Cleaning Filters Market by Material (Stainless Steel, Carbon), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Automotive, Chemical & Power, Oil & Gas, Water Treatment, Marine, Agriculture Irrigation & Domestic Water) and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The self-cleaning filters market is estimated to be USD 5.03 Billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 7.18 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2022.

Research & development activities are being carried out across the globe to make further additions and advancements to the features of self-cleaning filters. For instance, research & development activities are being carried out for the production of advanced technologies that can address specific worldwide environmental challenges. The growing demand for fully automatic filters in developed economies is contributing to the high demand for self-cleaning filters.



Among material types, the stainless steel segment of the self-cleaning filters market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the various advantages of stainless steel such as excellent corrosion resistance in an aerated water environment, durability, reliability, and chemical and high-pressure resistibility.



Among end-use industries, the wastewater treatment segment is projected to lead the self-cleaning filters market during the forecast period. The growth of the wastewater treatment segment of the self-cleaning filters market can be attributed to use of self-cleaning filters in the wastewater treatment help in reduction of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Total Suspended Solids (TSS). Self-cleaning filters are preferred for filtration of sewage treatment plants.



The Asia-Pacific self-cleaning filters market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing industrialization and infrastructural developments in the region offers growth opportunities to the self-cleaning filters market. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of self-cleaning filters in the world.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Self-Cleaning Filters Market, By Material



7 Self-Cleaning Filters Market, By End-Use Industry



8 Regional Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



Alfa Laval AB

Amiad Water Systems Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC.

Forsta Filters, Inc.

Georg Schünemann GmbH

Jiangsu YLD Water Processing Equipment Co., Ltd.

Morrill Industries Inc.

North Star Water Treatment Systems

Orival Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Russell Finex Ltd.

