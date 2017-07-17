Celebrate Summer At The Empire State Building

Free Amenities Offered to Millions of Visitors

NEW YORK, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building (ESB) today announced additional amenities designed to enhance the visitor's experience. The binoculars located on the open-air 86th floor Observation Deck are now free of charge for guests' viewing pleasure, alongside the free Empire State Building Observatory Experience and Destination Midtown apps, and free Wi-Fi available at the ESB.

"As we welcome millions of visitors from around the world, we continue to make free additions and modernizations to enhance the visitor experience at the Observatory," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, Senior Vice President of the Empire State Building Observatory. "We are expanding upon the already all-inclusive experience of visiting our world-famous Observatory by offering this additional amenity."

The powerful, full-circle rotation binoculars allow visitors to magnify the unobstructed views in every direction. The ESB's 86th floor Observatory is ADA compliant, equipped with lowered viewing walls and binoculars. Formerly, they required payments with coins.

The Empire State Building Observatory Experience and Destination Midtown apps are available to download for free from either the Apple Store or Google Play. Visitors may also download them upon arrival via free Wi-Fi. As guests travel through the building, the Empire State Building Observatory Experience app is designed to ensure visitor engagement for the entirety of their experience. As guests explore the surrounding neighborhood, the Destination Midtown app provides visitors with an expertly curated itinerary to iconic attractions and hidden gems located in Midtown Manhattan, all within 15 minutes walking distance of the iconic Empire State Building.

To purchase tickets online in advance of visiting ESB, visit http://www.esbnyc.com/buy_tickets.asp.

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The skyscraper's robust broadcasting technology supports major television and FM radio stations in the New York metropolitan market. The Empire State Building was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects, and the Empire State Building Observatory is one of the world's most beloved attractions as the region's #1 tourist destination. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, http://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding, www.youtube.com/esbnyc or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg/.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of March 31, 2017, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 708,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.