The global electronics industry is constantly evolving, and the world has become more connected and information has become more readily available than ever before. Demand products in this market has risen sharply in response to an expected deluge of data in the near future, as well as the substantial growth of the Internet of Things. Details on the expanding electronics market are some of this week's top stories on BizVibe. BizVibe is the world's smartest B2B marketplace and allows users to discover high-quality leads, contact prospects, and source quotes in real time.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170717006022/en/

BizVibe Explores the Future of Connectivity and Data in the Global Electronics Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)

Apple Sets Up Data Centre in China

Apple has announced plans to build a data centre in China where it will store the iCloud data of mainland Chinese consumers. It will be constructed in cooperation with Chinese data management firm Guizhou-Cloud Big Data Industry Co Ltd.

The purpose of this new centre is to help Apple comply with new Chinese cyber-security laws announced last month that say that foreign firms engaged in cloud businesses must store data within China. Said Apple, "The addition of this data center will allow us to improve the speed and reliability of our products and services while also complying with newly passed regulations."

Connect with more than 1,000 electronics and telecom companies in China listed on BizVibe

5G Requires Heavy Investments in the US

A new study conducted by Deloitte says that deploying 5G wireless speeds in the United States could cost between USD 130-150 billion just for fibre optic cabling over the next 5 to 7 years. The US will have to commit to investing in deep fibre in order to make 5G connections available as widely as possible when the technology is finally introduced around 2020-2021.

5G is anticipated to be at least 100 times faster than 4G. It is also expected to be much more powerful and efficient, and will make long download times a thing of the past. It will also improve the streaming of TV shows, performance of online video games, and connectivity of other non-entertainment forms of technology.

Connect with over 28,000 American electronics companies listed on BizVibe

Samsung Electronics Sets Record with Q2 Profits

Samsung Electronics announced that it expects its operating profits for Q2 to be its highest ever. It projects a total of roughly USD 12 billion, putting the company on track to achieve the highest profits ever in its history for the full year. This success is partially due to Samsung's status as the world's largest supplier of memory chips, as well as increased demand for its highly-anticipated Samsung Galaxy 8 smartphone.

Samsung is expected to continue generating mass profits from sales of its memory chips as demand increases from global tech giants who need to expand their server capacities to accommodate an explosive growth in data in the near future. If Samsung Electronics' earnings preview is met, it would make the company more profitable than Apple in Q2.

Connect with more than 55,000 electronics companies around the world listed on BizVibe

In addition to electronics and telecom companies, BizVibe is home to over 7 million companies across a variety of industries. The BizVibe platform allows you to discover the highest quality leads and make meaningful connections with your companies of interest in real time. Claim your company profile for freeand let BizVibe connect you with potential business partners. For mobile users, don't forget to connect on-the-go via BizVibe's mobile app. To Make things as simple as possible, use the BizVibe chatbot to create new business opportunities

About BizVibe

The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we designed an online b2b platform with a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto, and has offices in London, Bangalore and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170717006022/en/

Contacts:

Jesse Maida

BizVibe Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com