According to the latest study from Infiniti Research, the market for centrifugal pumps is witnessing a rise in adoption due to increased construction activities, a rising need for power generation, and a surge in the number of small-scale industries. Centrifugal pumps help in the seamless transportation of fluids by converting mechanical energy into kinetic energy and manufacturers are currently seeking efficient and automated smart pumps that are environmentally friendly.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170717006029/en/

Infiniti Research helps companies identify new market opportunities. (Graphic: Business Wire)

However, as adoption rises and market trends shift, certain challenges will arise. The centrifugal pumps market faces challenges such as unorganized oil and gas drilling activities and prevalence of low-cost alternatives. One way to overcome these challenges is to gain customized insights into the market dynamics, competitor strategies, and targeted segments.

A leading supplier of plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations recently approached Infiniti Research because they were facing challenges understanding the market landscape and the demand from end user industry verticals for various centrifugal pump types. The client tasked Infiniti Research with assessing the current and expected market trends to determine potential business opportunities.

View the study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/centrifugal-pumps

To gain strategic insights into the market, Infiniti's research experts carried out extensive research comprising of interviews and discussions with centrifugal pumps market experts, product managers, procurement experts, decision makers, influencers, and analysts. To identify the primary research stakeholders, Infiniti used secondary research through proprietary and open data sources, centrifugal market research reports, white papers, magazines, and publications.

This study provides insights such as:

Segmentation based on pump type and market size vertically suspended pumps, between bearings pumps, and overhung impeller pumps.

End-user segmentation

Identification of major players, suppliers, and channel partners in the market

Actionable insights on sales, demand, and emerging applications in the market

Have questions about this study? Request more information on this report

View Infiniti's latest research studies

Market Intelligence Study on Specialty Printing

View the study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/market-intelligence-specialty-printing

Market Intelligence Study on the Convenience Hardware Market

View the study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/convenience-hardware-competitive-intelligence

Market Intelligence Study on the Replacement Battery Market

View the study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/market-intelligence-study-replacement-battery

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. With 14 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170717006029/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

http://www.infinitiresearch.com

Contact Us