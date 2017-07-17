SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - July 17, 2017) - ThreatMetrix®, The Digital Identity Company®, announced it has been named the Leader in The Forrester Wave': Risk-Based Authentication, Q3 2017.

Key takeaways from the Forrester Wave report, which can be downloaded here:

Research revealed a market in which ThreatMetrix leads the pack

Security and risk professionals see RBA as a way to address risk and authentication challenges

Key differentiators are case management and authentication policy breadth

ThreatMetrix was recognized by Forrester as the Leader in its evaluation of the growing risk-based authentication (RBA) market, and was cited for its strong device support and flexible case management. The report highlighted that the ThreatMetrix Digital Identity Intelligence and Dynamic Decision Platform offer "deep device fingerprint and reputation management capabilities with built-in jailbreak, rooting, and root cloaking detection on mobile devices. Case management is flexible and customizable, and the vendor provides strong queue definition and management features."

ThreatMetrix is leading the evolving RBA space with a strong market presence and reseller ecosystem across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. ThreatMetrix was recognized for its plans to enhance its decision modelling, further integrate with contextual and biometrics-based two-factor authentication solutions and introduce a machine-learning-based persistent identifier for every user.

ThreatMetrix technology -- which analyzes 75 million daily transactions in real time, across billions of devices, from tens of thousands of worldwide websites and apps -- has established the company as a trusted, strategic partner for security and risk professionals seeking extensive and dynamic authentication security.

"We are honored to be recognized by Forrester as the Leader in risk-based authentication, which we see as validation that we are meeting the needs of today's mobile-first consumers, who demand frictionless digital experiences across all touchpoints," said Alisdair Faulkner, chief products officer at ThreatMetrix. "ThreatMetrix continuously and anonymously authenticates a consumer's digital identity and behavior across payments, registrations, and account logins; incorporating global shared intelligence to make the experience seamless while keeping threats at bay."

The Forrester Wave': Risk-Based Authentication, Q3 2017 study evaluates the eight most significant risk-based authentication providers against 32 criteria; taking into account vendor surveys, product demos, customer reference calls and unsupervised demonstration environment usage.

Resources:

Download the full report here

Register for the upcoming ThreatMetrix webinar on Risk-Based Authentication: Americas: Wednesday, August 2 at 10 AM PDT EMEA: Wednesday, August 2 at 10 AM BST APAC: Wednesday, August 2 at 10 AM HKT



About ThreatMetrix

ThreatMetrix®, The Digital Identity Company®, operates a global shared intelligence network to differentiate trusted customers from fraudsters. The ThreatMetrix Digital Identity Network® recognizes behavior and identities across 4.5 billion unique devices from 1.4 billion anonymized users worldwide. More than 5,000 businesses rely on ThreatMetrix as their decision engine to deliver a frictionless digital customer experience across all online transactions, for increased profitability and security. Learn more at www.threatmetrix.com.

© 2017 ThreatMetrix. All rights reserved. ThreatMetrix and the ThreatMetrix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ThreatMetrix in the United States and other countries. All other brand, service or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or owners.

Media contacts

Lizzie Clitheroe

ThreatMetrix

Tel: 408-200-5756

Email: lclitheroe@threatmetrix.com



Paul Wilke

Upright Position Communications

Tel: 415-881-7995

Email: paul@uprightcomms.com