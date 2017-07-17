Global Cryoablation Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2021 - Paradigm Shift Toward Minimally Invasive Procedures

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Cryoablation Devices Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global cryoablation devices market to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Cryoablation Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is paradigm shift toward minimally invasive procedures. Cryoablation is considered as one of the effective and minimally invasive procedures, which uses frigid temperatures to kill cancer cells while preserving the surrounding tissues. According to reports published by Galil Medical, doctors all over the world have been using cryoablation to treat different types of cancer.
According to the report, one driver in the market is safe and effective treatment for AVNRT patients. AVNRT is the second most common form of paroxysmal recurrent tachycardia in children. RA ablation has become the first-line therapy for AVNRT, with high success and low recurrence rates. However, a definite risk of damage to the atrioventricular (AV) node still exists. Cryoablation procedure provides a distinct advantage adjacent to the AV node for para-Hisian pathways and difficult cases of AVNRT, which cannot be performed by conventional RA ablation.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of cryoablation devices and procedures. The cost of cryosurgeries involving cryoablation devices is more than that of the RF procedures. AF ablation requires the use of expensive technology and equipment. Physicians have considerable latitude in equipment choice. The average Medicare reimbursement is $10,338 for uncomplicated AF ablations. The treatment of cardiac arrhythmia can be resolved either by the RF ablation or by the cryoablation procedure.
Key vendors
- Medtronic
- Galil Medical
- CooperSurgical
Other prominent vendors
- ACS Myanmar Medical
- AtriCure
- BVM Medical
- CPSI Biotech
- ForTec Medical
- HealthTronics
- IRANBEHDASHT
- ICECURE MEDICAL
- METRUM CRYOFLEX
- RA Distribution
- Solution Medical
