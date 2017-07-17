Global Cryoablation Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2021 - Paradigm Shift Toward Minimally Invasive Procedures

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cryoablation Devices Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global cryoablation devices market to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Cryoablation Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is paradigm shift toward minimally invasive procedures. Cryoablation is considered as one of the effective and minimally invasive procedures, which uses frigid temperatures to kill cancer cells while preserving the surrounding tissues. According to reports published by Galil Medical, doctors all over the world have been using cryoablation to treat different types of cancer.

According to the report, one driver in the market is safe and effective treatment for AVNRT patients. AVNRT is the second most common form of paroxysmal recurrent tachycardia in children. RA ablation has become the first-line therapy for AVNRT, with high success and low recurrence rates. However, a definite risk of damage to the atrioventricular (AV) node still exists. Cryoablation procedure provides a distinct advantage adjacent to the AV node for para-Hisian pathways and difficult cases of AVNRT, which cannot be performed by conventional RA ablation.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of cryoablation devices and procedures. The cost of cryosurgeries involving cryoablation devices is more than that of the RF procedures. AF ablation requires the use of expensive technology and equipment. Physicians have considerable latitude in equipment choice. The average Medicare reimbursement is $10,338 for uncomplicated AF ablations. The treatment of cardiac arrhythmia can be resolved either by the RF ablation or by the cryoablation procedure.

Key vendors



Medtronic

Galil Medical

CooperSurgical



Other prominent vendors



ACS Myanmar Medical

AtriCure

BVM Medical

CPSI Biotech

ForTec Medical

HealthTronics

IRANBEHDASHT

ICECURE MEDICAL

METRUM CRYOFLEX

RA Distribution

Solution Medical



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



