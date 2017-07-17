According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global embedded computer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 17% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Embedded Computer Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global embedded computer market into three major product segments. They are:

COMs or system on modules

SBCs

Customized SBCs

Global embedded computer market by COMs

A computer-on-module (COM) or system-on-module (SOM) is a single board computer, which is a subset of embedded computer boards. COMs are used in various applications like automation, industrial, gaming devices (slot machines), and medical equipment. They are built on a single board and consist of a single processor, random access memory (RAM), and input and output controllers. COMs need to be mounted on a carrier board to connect with peripheral devices. The standards, such as COM Express and Qseven, allowed COM manufacturers to achieve economies of scale.

COMs are durable and secure, and the form factor allows a secure connection between the COM and the baseboard. A COM reduces overall project risk and accelerates the time taken to market as it is an off-the-shelf product. The COMs market is equipped with hardware-based embedded security, which can be used in the harsh and rugged environment. Thus, they can be used in military and defense applications. COMe-bSL6 and COMe-bSL6R E2S from Kontron offer full security protection.

Global embedded computer market by SBCs

A single board computer (SBC) is built on a single circuit board and has input and output devices, processors, memory, and other peripheral functions of a computer. The SBCs market is expected to witness a gradual increase in growth during the forecast period due to the increase in the adoption of SBCs for development purpose in educational institutes, industrial automation, and military.

"The increasing adoption of home computers and portable computers that integrate single printed circuit boards and SBCs will drive the market. Thus, the adoption of computers will also increase the demand for embedded boards. Another advantage of SBCs is that these computer systems do not rely on expansion slots," says Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systemsresearch.

Global embedded computer market by customized SBCs

A customized SBC is an off-the-shelf embedded computer, which consists of a COM and a carrier board. Thus, the growth of the carrier board market is proportional to the demand for customized SBCs market. The market will scale up due to the requirement to switch from current processor to the latest processors in future.

"A customized SBC is very flexible as the user can select the processor, memory, and other input-output devices depending on the end application. These boards can be manufactured at mass level because the need for these boards will grow as the market for end-application changes," says Jujhar.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Advantech

Digi International

Eurotech

Kontron

Radisys

