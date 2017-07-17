

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - In celebration of World Emoji Day, Apple on Monday revealed some of its new emojis that will be available along with the next version of iOS 11 in fall.



Among the new emojis that the iPhone maker showcased include a Woman with Headscarf, Bearded Person and Breastfeeding, and food items such as Sandwich and Coconut.



Other new emojis shared by Apple include animals and mythical creatures like T-Rex, Zebra, Zombie and Elf and new Star-Struck and Exploding Head smiley faces.



Also in celebration of World Emoji Day, the App Store will be highlighting apps to create or do fun things with emoji, and iTunes Movies is featuring emoji in place of select movie titles.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX