MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today published daily payoff data on certain select, securitized single-family mortgage loan Participation Certificates (PCs) cohorts issued from 2002 to 2016. This historical dataset is expected to increase transparency on voluntary loan payoff activity throughout a calendar month and in different past interest rate environments. Voluntary payoff data is provided to Freddie Mac by its mortgage servicers and reflects mortgage loans that have been prepaid because of a refinancing or a sale of the property related to the mortgage loan.

"Freddie Mac is publishing this data to allow greater insight into voluntary prepayments between our monthly factor releases," said Neil Hughes, vice president of securitization. "This information should increase the ability of PC investors and others to better correlate voluntary prepayment activity to different interest rate and economic environments."

The historical dataset can be accessed at http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/html/sd_daily_payoff_reports.html.

