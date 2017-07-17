Mycoplasma Testing Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022 - Top Players are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza Group, Merck and Charles River Laboratories International

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Mycoplasma Testing Market by Product & Services, Technique, Application, and End User - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global mycoplasma testing market is expected to reach USD 943.4 Million by 2022 from USD 523.3 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.5%.

The increasing growth of government support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising R&D activities in life sciences research, and rising cell culture contamination are expected to drive the growth of this market.

The global market is segmented by product, technique, application, end user, and region. By product, the market is segmented into kits & reagent, services, and instruments. The kits & reagent segment is expected to lead the global market in 2017. The frequent purchase of these consumables as compared to instruments and increasing use of kit-based techniques are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

On the basis of technique, the market is classified into PCR, ELISA, direct assays, indirect assays, DNA staining, microbial culture techniques, and enzymatic methods. The PCR segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017 due it the high acceptance rate of PCR, which can be attributed to its accuracy, speed, and flexibility in life sciences research.

On the basis of application, the mycoplasma testing market is segmented into cell line testing, virus testing, end-of-production cell testing, and other applications. Cell line testing segment accounts for the largest segment and is also the fastest growing application segment in the market. Increasing use of cell lines for research and biopharmaceutical production is the major factor driving the growth of this market.

On the basis of end users, the equipment market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs), cell banks, and other end users. In 2017, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share and is projected to register the highest rate during the forecast period. R&D investments in the pharmaceutical industry are one of the major factors fueling the growth of this segment.

The global mycoplasma testing market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global market during the forecast period. However, Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered at China, Japan, and India.

The increase in generics development and manufacturing is a major growth driver for the pharmaceutical industry in this region. Growing government investments in pharmaceutical R&D and the increasing trend of pharmaceutical outsourcing are some factors propelling market growth in the Asian region.

Major industry players expand across geographies via partnerships and acquisitions in the future. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. have been identified as the top players in this market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

3 Executive Summary

4 Mycoplasma Testing Market: Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Product & Service

7 Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Technique

8 Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Application

9 Mycoplasma Testing Market, By End User

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group Ltd.

Roche Diagnostics (Division of F. Hoffman-LA Roche Ltd.)

SGS S.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

American Type Culture Collection

Biounique Testing Laboratories Inc.

Invivogen

Promocell GmbH

Biological Industries Israel Beit Haemek Ltd.

Wuxi Apptec

Norgen Biotek Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m397mf/mycoplasma

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716