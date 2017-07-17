Global Enterprise Asset Management Market 2017 - Forecast to 2022: Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 3.44 Billion in 2017 to USD 6.05 Billion by 2022

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Enterprise Asset Management Market by Component (Software and Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size (SMES and Large Enterprises), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Enterprise Asset Management market is expected to grow from USD 3.44 Billion in 2017 to USD 6.05 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period

Several factors, such as the increased asset of life aging infrastructure, reduced maintenance and procurement costs, increased tracking ability of assets in an organization, and improved return on assets, are responsible for the growth of the EAM market. Industries such as the government, oil and gas, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, and others, including the retail, and metal and mining have boosted the growth of the EAM market.



The EAM market is segmented by component (software and services), organization size, deployment type, industry, and region. The service component is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, because services help organizations in easily deploying the software on their premises or on cloud.



The cloud deployment type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based services are provided directly through the cloud-deployed network connectivity. They help in reducing the overall costs, while also providing highly flexible and scalable access to solutions. Companies are deploying solutions on-cloud to improve the centralization, mobility, collaboration of data, and reduction of data loss during the transit. Security remains to be a critical issue, which restricts its adoption; however, this issue is gradually being eradicated through rigorous security tests, conducted to the highest standards by third parties. Due to these advantages, most vendors are switching from on-premises deployment type to the Software as a Service (SaaS)-based software.



The Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Enterprise Asset Management market during the forecast period.Organizations with an employee strength between 100 and 1,000 are categorized under SMEs. SMEs are rapidly adopting the EAM software due to the need for domain-specific technical personnel and skilled workforce.



The major vendors that offer EAM across the globe are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), CGI Group Inc. (US), Dude Solutions, Inc. (US), eMaint (US), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (US), IFS AB (Sweden), Infor (US) Oracle Corporation (US), Ramco Systems (India), SAP SE (Germany), Schneider Electric SA (France), and Vesta Partners, LLC (US).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends



6 Enterprise Asset Management Market Analysis, By Software



7 Enterprise Asset Management Market Analysis, By Service



8 Enterprise Asset Management Market Analysis, By Deployment Type



9 Enterprise Asset Management Market Analysis, By Organization Size



10 Enterprise Asset Management Market Analysis, By Industry



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



ABB Ltd

CGI Group, Inc.

Dude Solutions, Inc.

Emaint

IFS AB

Infor

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Ramco Systems

SAP SE

Schneider Electric Sa

Vesta Partners, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/38pwbz/enterprise_asset

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716