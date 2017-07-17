Brad Nierenberg Honored to Continue Hosting Chance For Life's Annual Charity Poker Tournament

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2017 / Founder and CEO of RedPeg Marketing Brad Nierenberg and his national award-winning experiential marketing agency with a client list that includes such firms as Warner Bros., Twitter, Verizon, GEICO, Mercedes Benz, and many more - hosted, for the 12th consecutive year, the Chance For Life charity poker tournament and party on April 1, 2017. With its exploding popularity in recent years, the 2017 event is projected to be the largest yet and will move from its traditional Sphinx Club venue to the much larger MGM National Harbor Hotel.

Since its inception in 2005, the Chance For Life event has grown into one of the largest and most popular charity events in Washington DC - a full-scale gala where Hollywood actors, sports stars, political figures and other notables enjoy wine, liquor, and food tastings from celebrity chefs and an after-hours dance party, along with the chance to earn a coveted $10,000 seat at the annual World Series of Poker contest in Las Vegas. The yearly event, which often counts more than 400 participating players and over 1,000 attendees has raised over $2 million to aid in pediatric cancer research through the Children's National Medical Center Foundation and Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

"The Chance For Life poker tournament started simply as a personal gathering to rally support for my cancer-stricken goddaughter, Kennedy Snyder, but it quickly snowballed into something bigger and grander," says Brad Nierenberg. "There are certainly a lot of charitable events with high-profile attendees around D.C., but you will never see another with the same energy and outright joy as this one."

Operating under the philosophy that, "People forget what you say. People forget what you do. They remember how you make them feel," Brad Nierenberg launched RedPeg Marketing in 1995 with the mission to create exciting, large-scale interactive marketing experiences that make people remember. Over 20 years later, the company has grown to produce more than 2,500 events in 2015 alone. With offices in Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles, RedPeg Marketing believes brands produce a mark on culture and drive value through unique experiences. Their collection of creatives, producers, imaginers, and makers, find innovative ways to connect people and brands.

