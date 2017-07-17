Industrial Analytics Market to Reach $25 Billion by 2022 - Massive Surge in the Volumes of Industrial Data Across Industry Verticals Due to the Advent of IIoT

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Industrial Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Industrial Analytics Market is expected to grow from USD 11.29 Billion in 2017 to USD 25.51 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 17.7%.



The industrial analytics market is growing rapidly owing to the transition from traditional industrial Business Intelligence (BI) techniques to advanced BI and analytics techniques, and the massive surge in the volumes of industrial data across industry verticals due to the advent of IIoT. Factors such as lack of integration with organization culture and complex analytical process are expected to limit the market growth.



Organizations across industry verticals are using various tools and systems to collect customer data for analyzing business performance at regular intervals and also in real time. Therefore, organizations face challenges in integrating these technologies for obtaining value from all these data sets. Customer analytics helps organizations in resolving these issues, allowing them to generate insights as per their convenience. Hence, customer analytics is projected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Industrial analytics solutions have been deployed across various industry verticals, including telecommunications and IT, retail & consumer goods, manufacturing, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, and others. The energy & utilities vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, because of the increasing need for managing real-time data of Radio-Frequency Identifications (RFIDs), sensors, Rich Site Summary (RSS) feeds, smart meters, and smart grids.



North America, followed by Europe, is expected to remain the largest revenue generating region for the industrial analytics vendors over the next 5 years. This is mainly due to the presence of Canada and the US, and the high focus on innovations through R&D, and technology across industry verticals in the region. APAC is expected to be the largest growing region in the industrial analytics market, because of the increasing adoption of IIoT and smart technologies, and government initiatives such as smart cities in countries including China and India.



AGT International GmbH

Alteryx, Inc.

Bridgei2i Analytics Solutions

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi, Ltd.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

PTC, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Tibco Software, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends



6 Industrial Analytics Market Analysis, By Component



7 Industrial Analytics Market Analysis, By Analytics Type



8 Industrial Analytics Market Analysis, By Deployment Model



9 Industrial Analytics Market Analysis, By Organization Size



10 Industrial Analytics Market Analysis, By Industry Vertical



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



