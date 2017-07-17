VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX VENTURE: DSV.H)(NEX: DSV.H) ("Discovery Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement, for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,893,500 (the "Offering"). The Offering was upsized from the original $10 million due to strong demand. The Offering involved the issuance of 25,787,000 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.50 per subscription receipt. A second and final tranche of the Offering is expected to close later this week.

The proceeds of the Offering are being held in escrow, pending the Company receiving all applicable regulatory approvals and completing its proposed Change of Business transaction (the "Transaction"), as described in the Company's news releases dated May 1, 2017, June 1, 2017 and June 14, 2017. If the Transaction is not completed on or before August 18, 2017, the Offering proceeds will be returned to the subscribers.

Upon satisfaction of the escrow conditions, each Subscription Receipt will automatically convert into one unit of the Company for no additional consideration. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $1.00 per share for a period of 24 months from the date the warrants are issued. The securities have a hold period expiring on November 15, 2017.

Following conversion of the Subscription Receipts, the Company will pay certain agreed upon finder's fees.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company's proposed phase one exploration program on the Company's flagship Puerto Rico Property, as further described in the Company's news release dated May 1, 2017. The balance of the proceeds will be used to fund preliminary exploration work on the other properties recently optioned by the Company as detailed in the Company's news releases dated May 1, 2017, June 1, 2017, and June 14, 2017, and for general working capital purposes.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval. Trading in the Company's common shares will remain halted pending further filings with the Exchange. The Company is working diligently to complete the remaining filings with the Exchange, with a view to completing the proposed transaction in short order.

For further information, contact Scott Ackerman @ sackerman@emprisecapital.com.

About Discovery Metals

Discovery Metals is focused on discovering and advancing high grade polymetallic deposits in a recently assembled land package of approximately 300,000 hectares over a large and historic mining district in northern Coahuila State, Mexico. The portfolio of seven key properties, all with shallow high grade silver-zinc-lead mineralization, is situated in a world class Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) belt that stretches from SE Arizona to central Mexico. The land holdings contain numerous historical direct-ship ore workings with over 4,000 m of underground development. No modern exploration or exploration drill testing has been carried out on the properties.

