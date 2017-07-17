TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- Acana Capital Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of One (1) post-consolidation share for each two point one (2.1) pre-consolidation common shares. No fractional shares will be issued. Any fraction of a share equal to or greater than 0.5 common shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole common share and each fractional common share less than 0.5 common shares will be cancelled.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 22,998,415.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new CUSIP number on July 19, 2017.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on July 18, 2017. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis: July 19, 2017 Record Date: July 21, 2017 NEW CUSIP: 00429E201 NEW ISIN: CA00429E2015

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340

Listings@thecse.com

www.thecse.com



