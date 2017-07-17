SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. ("Ocular" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OCUL) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws between May 5, 2017 and July 6, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm prior to the September 5, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or you can e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may choose to do nothing and be an absent class member as well.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, Ocular made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company's management misled investors about DEXTENZA manufacturing issues, including that more than 50% of lots manufactured by Ocular contain bad product; that such manufacturing issues could endanger the approval of DEXTENZA by the FDA; and that as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Upon release of this news, shares of Ocular fell in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethics rules.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC

Brian Lundin, Esq.

Telephone: 888-713-1033

Facsimile: 888-713-1125

brian@lundinlawpc.com

http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC