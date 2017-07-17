UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products Market 2017 by Composition, Chemistry, Application, Technology, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2022

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products Market by Composition (Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators, Additives), Chemistry (Non-Acrylated & Oligoamines, Acrylates), Application, Technology, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global UV curable resins & formulated products market is projected to reach USD 5.70 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2017 to 2022, in terms of value

The key drivers for the market are environmental concerns, growing awareness, stringent regulations for VOC emissions, and high performance of UV curable resins owing to their superior mechanical properties.

The UV curable resins & formulated products market has been segmented based on composition, chemistry, application, technology, and region. Among compositions, the oligomers segment is projected to lead the UV curable resins & formulated products market during the forecast period, in terms of value. Oligomers such as acrylates are used to manufacture paper coatings, overprint varnish, wood coating, ink application (screen and offset) and are witnessing rapid growth in Asia-Pacific.

The coatings segment will continue to account for the highest demand for UV curable resins and formulated products. With legislators seeking reduction in solvent emissions from coating processes through laws such as the Solvent Emissions Directive (SED) and the Decopaint Directive (DPD), there is a significant trend toward the use of more environment-friendly industrial coating systems. As a result, UV curing systems are becoming increasingly important.

The use of UV coatings has increased significantly over the last decade in the electronics industry for mobile phones, laptops, and game console coatings. The main reason for this growth is the excellent performance that can be achieved with UV coatings, especially good wear resistance, outdoor durability, and resistance against household chemicals.



Asia-Pacific is the largest market for UV curable resins & formulated products, followed by Europe and North America. The market for UV curable resins & formulated products in Asia-Pacific is estimated to record high growth owing to the increasing demand from the electronics sector. This high growth is mainly attributed to the increasing consumer awareness about environmental concerns and adoption of stringent VOC emission norms.



The key players in this market are: Arkema SA (France), Allnex Group (Germany), Toagosei Co. Ltd. (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Covestro AG (Germany), Nippon Gohsei (Japan), Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd. (Japan), IGM Resins B.V. (Netherlands), and Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd (South Korea).



