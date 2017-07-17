In an exciting partnership, two world-class brands have come together to transform the global fitness industry. The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the leading authority in personal training certification worldwide, is joining forces with Premier Global, the foremost provider of professional education and training for fitness professionals in the U.K.

The new partnership gives all Premier Global members exclusive access to NASM's renowned Optimum Performance Training™ (OPT)™ model, a comprehensive training system developed through extensive scientific research. This evidence-based methodology provides the framework for trainers to achieve consistently successful outcomes for clients at all levels of fitness.

Laurie McCartney, president of global fitness and wellness for Ascend Learning, which is the parent Company of both NASM and Premier Global, says, "By empowering Premier Global with NASM's proven and proprietary approach, we're transforming the U.K. market with the most effective and trusted model for preparing personal trainers to drive results and excel at their careers."

The international collaboration represents more than 50 years of combined expertise, and it enables Premier Global and NASM to better serve the rapidly evolving fitness industry in the U.K. "Since 2010, the number of fitness trainers in the U.K. has increased significantly from 17,000 to 43,000. Our technology-reliant lifestyles leave us needing professional fitness training more than ever," says Nick Bradley, president of Premier Global. "The advanced offerings that have contributed to NASM's position as the gold standard in the U.S. will revolutionize the industry in the U.K."

Founded in 1987 by former NBA trainer, Dr. Robert Goldman, M.D., Ph.D., NASM has earned its reputation as the most trusted name in personal training certification. Today employers in the fitness industry prefer NASM-trained professionals by two to one over other providers, which translates to more opportunities and greater earning potential for NASM-trained professionals.

Starting July 17, Premier Global trainers will have access to a broad suite of programs, including NASM's Certified Personal Trainer, Performance Enhancement Specialization and Corrective Exercise Specialization. Courses will be available across Premier Global's more than 40 U.K. locations and will progressively launch on www.premierglobal.co.uk.

About NASM

Since 1987, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) has been the global leader in providing evidence-based certification and advanced specializations for fitness professionals. Academic institutions throughout the United States incorporate NASM's leading fitness content as part of Certified Personal Trainer courses and degree programs. The vision of NASM is to empower fitness and wellness professionals, supporting them in their goal of motivating clients to lead healthier lives.

About Premier Global

Premier Global, the leading health and fitness training provider in the U.K., was founded in 1992 and has since evolved into one of the country's largest fitness communities by developing highly respected certification programs under the guidance of sports scientists. All qualifications are nationally accredited through Active IQ and are fully recognized by employers and the Register of Exercise Professionals (REPs). Courses are delivered through face-to-face workshops and online platforms offering podcasts, webinars and video lectures.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170717006169/en/

Contacts:

National Academy of Sports Medicine

Ruth Chiu, 602-383-1230

ruth.chiu@nasm.org