HBO Streams 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Using Level 3's CDN

BROOMFIELD, Colorado, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --There is more than one way to watch HBO's blockbuster Game of Thrones (GOT), which premiered its seventh season on July 16. The premium programming provider continues to rely on Level 3 Communications (NYSE: LVLT) to deliver the show to millions of viewers over its global content delivery network (CDN). As a preferred partner of HBO, Level 3 enables the HBO GO platform's streaming of the show, providing subscribers with the ability to watch GOT on their mobile device, tablet, laptop, gaming console or smart TV.

Key Facts:

HBO GO is available to customers who subscribe to HBO through a TV cable, satellite or telco provider, and provides access to HBO original series and countless hit movies.

HBO leverages Level 3's global CDN capabilities to support its HBO GO platform delivery initiatives; Level 3 has provided CDN solutions to HBO for its HBO GO platform since 2011.

In 2016, Level 3's CDN delivered 15 exabytes of data and answered 33.4 trillion requests for content like videos or photos.

Level 3's CDN comprises more than 15,000 servers distributed across 6 continents in more than 100 major cities - all connected to the Level 3 network. In addition, the CDN offers 22 terabits of CDN egress capacity and provides up to 60 petabytes of storage (one petabyte of data is equivalent to 13.3 years of high-definition video).

Key Quotes:

Diane Tryneski, Chief Digital Officer, HBO

"HBO viewers expect a high-quality, seamless viewing experience across all of our platforms, regardless of device or location. Level 3 has been pivotal in our ability to stream Game of Thrones and other HBO programming to our customers, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with them, particularly for the highly anticipated new season of Game of Thrones."

Laurinda Pang, Regional President, North America and Asia Pacific, Level 3

"With increasingly higher bitrates, and more viewers and devices accessing HBO GO content, the importance of relying on a network optimized for media delivery cannot be overstated. Game of Thrones is one of the most popular shows in the world, and HBO's use of Level 3's CDN for the HBO GO platform will enable millions of people to enjoy the show anytime, anywhere, on any device."

