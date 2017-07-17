Global Cryosurgery Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.3% by 2021: Analysis By Product & End User

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global cryosurgery devices market to grow at a CAGR of 7.34% during the period 2017-2021.

One trend in the market is rising R&D through clinical trials. Manufacturers are undertaking R&D through clinical trials to prove the efficiency of non-invasive surgeries to the population. The outcome of these clinical trials will decrease turnaround time and hospital stays.

According to the report, one driver in the market is lower turnaround time required for cryosurgeries. Cryosurgery is the controlled destruction of cancerous tissue using extreme cold. It is an effective method of treating benign, premalignant, and malignant cutaneous lesions. The increased precision and accuracy of these procedures have increased the adoption of these devices worldwide. Cryosurgery is less invasive and involves fewer complications compared with conventional resection procedures.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is complications associated with cryosurgeries and product recalls. When products lead to patient injury or fatalities, manufacturers either voluntarily recall them from the market or regulators may suspend their sales. Product recalls not only affect the sales and earnings of a vendor in the short run but also affect their operations for an extended period. Furthermore, product recalls affect the profitability and brand image of vendors. There have been numerous instances of device recalls in the cryosurgery devices market.



