Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2017) - East Asia Minerals Corporation (TSXV: EAS) (the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate amount of 250,000 stock options to consultants and independent directors of the company in accordance of the provisions of the company's stock option plan, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Each option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the company at an exercise price of $0.28 for a five-year period.

