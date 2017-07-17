According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global power lawn mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Power Lawn Mower Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global power lawn mower market into three major product segments. They are:

Gas-powered lawn mower

Electric lawn mower

Battery-powered lawn mower

Global gas-powered lawn mower market

Gas-powered lawn mowers run on gasoline. It is a cordless, high-powered machine that is extremely durable and useful for mowing larger areas. It is comfortable and highly efficient to use, with a fine-cut finish. It is a heavy-duty machine that can chop long grass to shreds. Various types of gas-powered lawn mowers include: self-propelled mowers, hover mowers, push mowers, and cylindrical mowers.

The gas-powered lawn mowers usually have a high-power engine, adjustable handles, ergonomic design, and high-quality blades to deliver a fine cut. Some concerns plaguing the gas-powered lawn mower industry are toxic gas emissions and noise pollution.

Global electric lawn mower market

The global electric lawn mower is pegged to have the highest growth rate in the global power lawn mower market. These lawn mowers rely on a power source to function. These mowers do not pollute the environment by emitting gases or fumes. The electric lawn mower has two product segments: walk-behind mower and ride-on mower, in which the walk-behind mower dominated the market in 2016.

"Electric lawn mowers come with a cord that needs to be connected to a power source. These mowers are best for small and medium-sized lawns. An electric lawn mower produces less than 75 decibels of sound nor do they pollute the environment. These lawn mowers are cheaper than gas-powered ones, and require less engine maintenance," says Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio forretail goods and services research.

Global battery-powered lawn mower market

Battery-powered lawn mowers are cordless and use a battery as the power source. Robotic lawn mowers also come under the battery-powered lawn mower segment. Lithium-ion batteries, which have a longer life span, are used in such mowers. They recharge quickly and are lightweight.

"These lawn mowers are environment-friendly as lithium-ion batteries do not cause pollution. The advances in lithium-ion battery technology are expected to bolster the demand for battery-powered lawn mowers. These mowers create less noise, have a hassle-free self-starter button, and require low maintenance of the engine. These mowers are typically used on small-sized lawns. They can run for a full hour on a single battery charge, which is sufficient to mow small lawns," says Manu.

Robotic lawn mowers act as autonomous lawn mowing machines. They are service robots that perform both simple and difficult tasks. These lawn mowers help the owners to simplify their work as they can mow their lawns with the help of a remote using robotic lawn mowers.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Deere Company

Husqvarna

MTD

The Toro Company

