Montenegro to Host Global Citizen Forum

Forum to tackle pressing issue of today - citizenship in the 'age of uncertainty'

The 4thGlobal Citizen Forumwill take place in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro, on October 19 and 20 2017 under the patronage of Montenegro Prime Minister, Hon.Duško Markovic. The event will build on the progress of previous forums, where speakers included Mr. Kofi Annan, former Secretary-General of the United Nations; Mr. José Manuel Barroso, former President of the European Commission; Ms. Irina Bokova, director-general of Unesco; the Hon. Gaston A. Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua & Barbuda; and Grammy-awarding winning musician Wyclef Jean.

This year's topic,Global Citizenship - Opportunities in the Age of Uncertainty, will bring together global citizens, world leaders, heads of state, members of royal families, philanthropists, celebrities, and thought leaders, to explore the risks and opportunities present in our world's current state of affairs.

"The world is witnessing unprecedented political and economic uncertainty. Technology, new means of communication, and shifting expectations are reshaping people's lives. Societies and communities are organizing themselves and engaging with each other in wholly new ways. Traditional politics and old alliances are seriously challenged. Personal identities are more fluid than ever before."said Armand Arton, founder of the Global Citizen Forum. "At this year's Forum we will do more than simply reflect on this new disruption. We will explore the initiatives, practical steps, leadership, and the big decisions that are needed for mankind to flourish in the Age of Uncertainty."

The forum will be held at the unique Aman Sveti Stefan resort, a historic 15th Century fortified island which now serves as an exclusive retreat on the Adriatic sea.

The event will also mark the conclusion of TheGlobal Citizen Quest, Arton's year-long journey to explore what it means to be a global citizen. "I've met with political figures, artists, business leaders and citizens of many countries to explore and help shape the future of citizenship,"said Arton.

With the world facing a broad spectrum of risk and uncertainty, the Forum is well placed to act as a platform for exchange on identifying new opportunities for migration and integration.

TheGlobal Citizen Forumseeks to inspire change, provoke innovation, encourage engagement and empower future generations by promoting the concept of global citizenship. Founded by Armand Arton, the event aims to foster dialogue with policymakers and stakeholders as they seek to tackle the world's pressing issues. Previous events were held inDubai,TorontoandMonacowith great success and critical praise.

