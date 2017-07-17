sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Social Media Analytics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 30.4%, 2017-2021 with IBM, Oracle, Salesforce.com & SAP Leading the Market

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Social Media Analytics Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Logo

The global social media analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 30.42% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Social Media Analytics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is advanced targeting options. Social networks gather vast amounts of user information. Social media analytic tools target audience in a variety of ways other than online platforms. Social media advertising focuses on consumers beyond demographic and geographic barriers.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing brand recognition due to social media. Profiles of individuals or organizations can be widely shared through the social media. The Internet displays advertisements based on the browsing habits of an individual. These advertisements feature on web pages that the individual might access, thereby increasing the popularity of the brand. Social media analytics tools enable vendors in increasing their customer base.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of awareness regarding social media analytics. Social media analytics solutions involve data generation, data interpretation, and report generation processes. These solutions help in deriving meaningful insights from the collated data. The high cost of social media analytic tools hinders the adoption of these solutions. In addition, the analytics solutions are not 100% accurate.

Key vendors

  • IBM
  • Oracle
  • Salesforce.com
  • SAP

Other prominent vendors

  • Adobe Systems
  • GoodData
  • Hootsuite Media
  • SAS Institute
  • Tableau Software

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Market segmentation by network

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

PART 10: Key leading countries

PART 11: Decision framework

PART 12: Drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3l36w5/global_social

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


