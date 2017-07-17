Global Social Media Analytics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 30.4%, 2017-2021 with IBM, Oracle, Salesforce.com & SAP Leading the Market

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Social Media Analytics Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global social media analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 30.42% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Social Media Analytics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is advanced targeting options. Social networks gather vast amounts of user information. Social media analytic tools target audience in a variety of ways other than online platforms. Social media advertising focuses on consumers beyond demographic and geographic barriers.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing brand recognition due to social media. Profiles of individuals or organizations can be widely shared through the social media. The Internet displays advertisements based on the browsing habits of an individual. These advertisements feature on web pages that the individual might access, thereby increasing the popularity of the brand. Social media analytics tools enable vendors in increasing their customer base.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of awareness regarding social media analytics. Social media analytics solutions involve data generation, data interpretation, and report generation processes. These solutions help in deriving meaningful insights from the collated data. The high cost of social media analytic tools hinders the adoption of these solutions. In addition, the analytics solutions are not 100% accurate.

Key vendors



IBM

Oracle

Salesforce.com

SAP



Other prominent vendors



Adobe Systems

GoodData

Hootsuite Media

SAS Institute

Tableau Software



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by industry



PART 07: Market segmentation by application



PART 08: Market segmentation by network



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Key leading countries



PART 11: Decision framework



PART 12: Drivers and challenges



PART 13: Market trends



PART 14: Vendor landscape



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3l36w5/global_social

