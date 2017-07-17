ZTO EXPRESS INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2017 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud at ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ("ZTO" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZTO).

The investigation focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws. Specifically, on October 27, 2016, ZTO conducted a public offering of 72,100,000 American Depository Shares ("ADSs") at a price of $19.50 per share, raising $1.4 billion (the "Offering"). ZTO's registration statement and prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in support of the Offering presented a highly positive picture of ZTO's business, performance, prospects, and acreage while omitting crucial realities. The Company emphasized its strong operating leverage, superior profitability, and rapid growth. However, ZTO failed to disclose that it was improperly inflating its stated profit margins far above industry norms by keeping low-margin segments of its business out of its financial statements.

Since the Offering, the price of ZTO's ADSs has declined significantly.

