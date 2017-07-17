Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal pre-filled syringes market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, there is an oligopoly in the global pre-filled syringes market where only a few vendors such as BD, Gerresheimer, and SCHOTT holds a large market share. But the competition among the existing vendors is high as each one of them compete to gain a larger market share. The companies are focusing on strategic expansions, partnerships, acquisitions, and technological advances to expand their market size. There is a demand-supply gap in the industry, due to which the suppliers are ramping up their production capacities by double-digits.

The pre-filled syringe manufacturers supply non-sterilized bulk pre-filled syringes to contract fillers or pharma companies. Many of the suppliers are packaging only glass pre-filled syringes, which have been in use much longer than plastic pre-filled syringes. However, the trend is now shifting towards the manufacture of plastic pre-filled syringes.

Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, and Pfizer are the major buyers of pre-filled syringe that are used for the delivery of insulin, anticoagulants, and vaccines. Many underdeveloped and developing countries rely on developed countries to meet their demand for pre-filled syringes. For instance, India meets most its pre-filled syringes demand via imports from the countries such as the US and France," says Ramakrishna Edupulapati, a lead analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devices research.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Baxter

Baxter is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, and markets products and technologies related to hemophilia, immune disorders, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, trauma, and other chronic and acute medical conditions. Its products are used by hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, and research laboratories. It is one of the leading players in the pre-filled syringes market and has produced 385 million pre-filled syringes since 2012.

BD

BD is a medical technology company, which manufactures and markets a wide range of medical devices, diabetes care, pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and surgical systems. The company has eight major product divisions, namely, biosciences, medication and procedural solutions, medication management solutions, pharmaceutical systems, diabetes care, respiratory solutions, preanalytical systems, and diagnostic systems. It is one of the leading players in the pre-filled syringes market. Its pre-filled syringes product portfolio includes five biologics, four vaccines, two anticoagulants, and five small molecules.

Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is one of the major competitors in the pre-filled syringes market. The company has a large manufacturing capacity and provides customization options for its syringes. The company provides its syringes in glass and plastic materials (COP). Its syringes can be integrated into devices like auto-injectors. It has three glass pre-filled syringes and three plastic pre-filled syringes in its product portfolio ranging from 0.5 ml-5.0 ml. Its syringes and pen cartridges are used for vaccines, heparins, biotech drugs, and other applications.

SCHOTT

SCHOTT's pre-filled syringes portfolio includes four glass pre-filled syringes and one plastic pre-filled syringe. Its glass pre-filled syringe is used in applications such as vaccines, anti-thrombotic, biotech, and special applications. Its plastic pre-filled syringe is used for hyaluronic acid, emergency drugs, diluents, and infusion therapy. Its pre-filled syringes are compliant with the United States Pharmacopeial Convention (USP), European Pharmacopoeia (EP), and Japanese Pharmacopoeia (JP) international standards.

TERUMO

TERUMO's product portfolio includes PLAJEX (pre-filled syringes with staked needle). In January 2017, it launched a new variant in its pre-filled syringes product portfolio called PLAJEX Luer Lock with a Threaded Closure polymer prefillable syringe. The company is known for having produced the world's thinnest needle NANOPASS 34 for insulin self-injection devices. It also focuses on investing in R&D for the development of new and innovative products.

