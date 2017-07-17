Satellite Antenna Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2022 - Low Operational Cost, Advanced Mechanics, Ease of Assemble & Launch are Factors Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Satellite Antenna Market by Antenna Type, Component, Platform, Frequency Bands, & Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Satellite Antenna Market is expected to be valued at USD 2.05 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.99 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period.

Factors such as low operational cost, advanced mechanics, ease of assemble and launch, mass production, and long lifecycle of satellites have garnered interest of satellite manufacturing and related players in the satellite industry. The growth in the satellite market has aided the increase in use of satellite antennas, thus boosting the satellite antenna market.

The growing trend of using off-the-shelf CubeSats and reusable rocket technology is further expected to drive the market growth. However, poor transmission of signals in satellites antennas and radio spectrum availability issues are the factors restraining the growth of the satellite antenna market.

The satellite antenna market, by frequency band, is segmented into VHF & UHF band, S & L band, C, Ku & Ka band, X band, and others. Satellites operate on different frequency bands, which are used for transmission of signals, depending on the nature of the operation. C and Ku bands are majorly used in parabolic reflector antennas used by industries such as telecommunication and broadcast as well as scientific research. As Ku and C bands operate at high-frequency range, high gain in terms of better satellite link coverage can be achieved even with small antenna sizes, which are suitable for defense operations. Moreover, networks in Ku band are susceptible to rain fade, mostly in tropical areas, which enables them to perform noise free commutation.

China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific are considered for the analysis of the Asia Pacific satellite antenna market. The Rest of Asia Pacific includes Singapore, Indonesia, North Korea, and Australia. The increase in digital TV and direct-to-home (DTH) entertainment services and rise in demand for mobile broadband are the key factors contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific satellite antenna market. In addition, technological advancements in the field of satellites have led to the development of advanced satellite antennas in terms of design, function, and integration, which is pushing the demand for satellite antennas in this region.



Companies Mentioned



Airbus Defence and Space

Cobham PLC

Elite Antennas Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

Gilat Satellite Networks

Harris Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Macdonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Space Star Aerospace Technology Applications Co., Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Satellite Antenna Market, By Antenna Type

8 Satellite Antenna Market, By Component



9 Satellite Antenna Market, By Platform



10 Satellite Antenna Market, By Frequency Band



11 Regional Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/64ffh7/satellite_antenna

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716