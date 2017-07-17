Satellite Antenna Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2022 - Low Operational Cost, Advanced Mechanics, Ease of Assemble & Launch are Factors Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Satellite Antenna Market by Antenna Type, Component, Platform, Frequency Bands, & Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Satellite Antenna Market is expected to be valued at USD 2.05 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.99 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period.
Factors such as low operational cost, advanced mechanics, ease of assemble and launch, mass production, and long lifecycle of satellites have garnered interest of satellite manufacturing and related players in the satellite industry. The growth in the satellite market has aided the increase in use of satellite antennas, thus boosting the satellite antenna market.
The growing trend of using off-the-shelf CubeSats and reusable rocket technology is further expected to drive the market growth. However, poor transmission of signals in satellites antennas and radio spectrum availability issues are the factors restraining the growth of the satellite antenna market.
The satellite antenna market, by frequency band, is segmented into VHF & UHF band, S & L band, C, Ku & Ka band, X band, and others. Satellites operate on different frequency bands, which are used for transmission of signals, depending on the nature of the operation. C and Ku bands are majorly used in parabolic reflector antennas used by industries such as telecommunication and broadcast as well as scientific research. As Ku and C bands operate at high-frequency range, high gain in terms of better satellite link coverage can be achieved even with small antenna sizes, which are suitable for defense operations. Moreover, networks in Ku band are susceptible to rain fade, mostly in tropical areas, which enables them to perform noise free commutation.
China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific are considered for the analysis of the Asia Pacific satellite antenna market. The Rest of Asia Pacific includes Singapore, Indonesia, North Korea, and Australia. The increase in digital TV and direct-to-home (DTH) entertainment services and rise in demand for mobile broadband are the key factors contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific satellite antenna market. In addition, technological advancements in the field of satellites have led to the development of advanced satellite antennas in terms of design, function, and integration, which is pushing the demand for satellite antennas in this region.
Companies Mentioned
- Airbus Defence and Space
- Cobham PLC
- Elite Antennas Ltd.
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Gilat Satellite Networks
- Harris Corporation
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Macdonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Space Star Aerospace Technology Applications Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Satellite Antenna Market, By Antenna Type
8 Satellite Antenna Market, By Component
9 Satellite Antenna Market, By Platform
10 Satellite Antenna Market, By Frequency Band
11 Regional Analysis
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/64ffh7/satellite_antenna
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716