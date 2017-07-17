sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 47.2% by 2021: Key Vendors are Davis Instruments, Deere, SemiosBio Technologies & Telit

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global agriculture machine to machine market to grow at a CAGR of 47.26% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is M2M platform consolidation. Powerful M2M platforms are available that fit onto small boards to provide many ports. These platforms are compatible with standardized operating systems such as Linux and Android.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for M2M data communication in agriculture. Increasing growth has been witnessed and is expected to continue in the long term for M2M communications in agriculture as it has been considered as the next wave of technology developments. The global M2M services revenues are estimated to reach approximately $89 billion by 2021. The agriculture sector is focusing primarily on the latest M2M systems that improve operational effectiveness and efficiency.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is limited knowledge of farmers on M2M applications. Farming is predominantly the livelihood of the population in the rural areas. Service, product, and solution developers need to understand the business opportunities and the market scenario to deliver relatively expensive solutions where end-users are likely to invest for attaining the benefits. No understanding of the benefits of agriculture M2M solutions poses a challenge in this market.

Key vendors

  • Davis Instruments
  • Deere
  • SemiosBio Technologies
  • Telit

Other prominent vendors

  • Aeris
  • Argus Control Systems
  • ELECSYS
  • ELTOPIA
  • Kontron
  • McCrometer
  • Orange Business Services
  • Trimble
  • Turkcell
  • Tyro Remotes
  • Valley Irrigation
  • Verizon
  • Vodafone

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by type

PART 08: Market segmentation by application

PART 09: Market segmentation by service type

PART 10: Geographical segmentation

PART 11: Decision framework

PART 12: Drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7q2pgh/global

