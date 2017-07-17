Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 47.2% by 2021: Key Vendors are Davis Instruments, Deere, SemiosBio Technologies & Telit

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global agriculture machine to machine market to grow at a CAGR of 47.26% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is M2M platform consolidation. Powerful M2M platforms are available that fit onto small boards to provide many ports. These platforms are compatible with standardized operating systems such as Linux and Android.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for M2M data communication in agriculture. Increasing growth has been witnessed and is expected to continue in the long term for M2M communications in agriculture as it has been considered as the next wave of technology developments. The global M2M services revenues are estimated to reach approximately $89 billion by 2021. The agriculture sector is focusing primarily on the latest M2M systems that improve operational effectiveness and efficiency.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is limited knowledge of farmers on M2M applications. Farming is predominantly the livelihood of the population in the rural areas. Service, product, and solution developers need to understand the business opportunities and the market scenario to deliver relatively expensive solutions where end-users are likely to invest for attaining the benefits. No understanding of the benefits of agriculture M2M solutions poses a challenge in this market.

Key vendors



Davis Instruments

Deere

SemiosBio Technologies

Telit



Other prominent vendors



Aeris

Argus Control Systems

ELECSYS

ELTOPIA

Kontron

McCrometer

Orange Business Services

Trimble

Turkcell

Tyro Remotes

Valley Irrigation

Verizon

Vodafone



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Five forces analysis



PART 07: Market segmentation by type



PART 08: Market segmentation by application



PART 09: Market segmentation by service type



PART 10: Geographical segmentation



PART 11: Decision framework



PART 12: Drivers and challenges



PART 13: Market trends



PART 14: Vendor landscape



PART 15: Key vendor analysis



