Ground Support Equipment Market by Type, Application, End Use, Component & Region - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Ground Support Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The ground support equipment market is projected to grow from USD 14.16 Billion in 2017 to USD 24.69 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.76% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for electric and hybrid ground support equipment to cater the increasing air passenger and freight traffic, increase in warehouse operations at airports, and increasing number of airport expansions and development projects.

The ground support equipment market has been segmented based on type, application, end use, component, and region. Based on type, the market has been segmented into electric, non-electric, and hybrid ground support equipment. The electric ground support equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, owing to the high demand for clean, green, and energy efficient ground support equipment technologies.

Based on application, the ground support equipment market has been segmented into passenger service, commercial cargo service, commercial aircraft service, military cargo service, and military aircraft service. The commercial cargo service segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This growth is mainly attributed to the increase in investments in airport infrastructure in the region, which is expected to drive the demand for such equipment.

Based on region, the ground support equipment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is projected to lead the aircraft brake system market during the forecast period. The aircraft brake system market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the high investments in airport infrastructure and the growing demand for ground support equipment to cater the increasing passenger and freight cargo traffic.

Companies Mentioned



AMSS GSE

Avia Equipment Pte Ltd

Clyde Machines Inc.

Gate GSE

JBT Corporation

Mallaghan Engineering Ltd.

Mulag Fahrzeugwerk GmbH

Shenzhen Cimc-Tianda Airport Support Co. Ltd.

TUG Technologies Corporation

Teleflex Lionel-Dupont (TLD)

Tronair Inc.

Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co., Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Ground Support Equipment Market, By Type

8 Ground Support Equipment Market, By Application



9 Ground Support Equipment Market, By End Use



10 Ground Support Equipment Market, By Component

11 Regional Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/98t87n/ground_support

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716