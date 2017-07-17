VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- H-Source Holdings Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: HSI)(OTCQB: HSCHF) (the "Company" or "H-Source") announces that it has entered into a joint promotion and services agreement with United Iroquois Shared Services, Inc., ("UISS"), the for-profit division of Iroquois Healthcare. UISS consists of over 500 members, including hospitals, surgery centers, nursing homes, physician groups, Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs), and other health care providers. The H-Source platform will enable association members a direct cloud based marketplace to buy and sell surplus inventory and supplies with each other, further enabling members to collaborate to recover cost, reduce spend, and eliminate supply chain waste. Additionally, UISS members have access to the aggregate H-Source marketplace of member facilities. Michael Bevivino, UISS Director of Supply Chain Strategies, said, "I believe that this is truly a great service and I am glad that H-Source can help us bring it to our members. We look forward to working with H-Source Holdings Ltd."

"We are excited to work with United Iroquois Shared Services, Inc. UISS is an exemplary healthcare organization with a diverse and storied group of members spanning the entire care continuum, and we are honored to have the opportunity to serve each of them," commented Mr. John Kupice, CEO and Director of H-Source. "We look forward to jointly creating value and improving supply chain efficiency across the continuum of care for UISS and its members."

About H-Source Holdings Inc.

H-Source Holdings Ltd. is a technology company operating within the healthcare industry through its wholly owned subsidiary, H-Source, Inc. The Company has developed a transaction platform that provides a private, secure and trusted marketplace for member hospitals to buy, sell and transfer excess inventory supplies and capital equipment with each other. Member hospitals can conduct secure transactions within Integrated Delivery Networks, the complete H-Source network or customize their own group hospitals using H-Source's built-in filters. This network is specifically designed to reduce health care costs and medical product waste. For more information, please visit http://h-source.com/.

