Global Reservoir Analysis Market to Reach a Market Size of USD 8.95 Billion by 2022: Analysis By Application, Service, Reservoir Type & Region

The global reservoir analysis market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.11%, from 2017 to 2022, to reach a market size of USD 8.95 Billion by 2022. This growth is attributed to increasing focus on mature oil & gas fields and new field developments, increase in energy demand from emerging economics, and increased reliability in reservoir analysis due to technology advancements.

The report segments the reservoir analysis market, on the basis of service, into reservoir simulation and geo modeling, data acquisition and monitoring, and reservoir sampling services. Data acquisition and monitoring services is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, due to shale gas exploration and production activities in North America.

The report also segments the reservoir analysis market, on the basis of resource type, into conventional and unconventional resources. The development of new technologies and the abundance of unconventional resources globally, is expected to drive the unconventional reservoir analysis market at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The conventional resources segment is expected to hold the largest share of the reservoir analysis market. The relative simplicity and comparatively low cost of the services required for developments of these conventional resources are one of the key reasons for larger market share.

On the basis of the application segment, the reservoir analysis market is segmented into onshore and offshore. The onshore segment is expected to dominate the reservoir analysis market and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. In the Middle East and North American region, maximum number of oilfields are located onshore, and, thus, exploration & production activities carried out in these regions is expected to drive the onshore segment during the forecast period. New exploration and production activities being carried out in offshore areas, accounts for its share in the reservoir analysis market.

In this report, the reservoir analysis market has been categorized, on the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The market in North America is expected to dominate the global reservoir analysis market, during the forecast period, owing to increased oil & gas exploration activities from unconventional resources, especially in the U.S.

High cost, complexity and risk associated with reservoir analysis, political issues, and lack of technological capabilities, are the key restraints for the growth of reservoir analysis market.

