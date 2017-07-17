CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- Trican Well Service Ltd. ("Trican") (TSX: TCW) intends to release its Second Quarter 2017 results on Thursday, August 10, 2017 after the close of the market.

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, August 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the Company's results for the 2017 Second Quarter.

To listen to the webcast of the conference call, please enter: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/wyp3ezg8 in your web browser or visit the Investors section of our website at www.tricanwellservice.com/investors and click on "Reports".

To participate in the Q&A session, please call the conference call operator at 1-844-358-9180 (North America) or 478-219-0187 (outside North America) 15 minutes prior to the call's start time and ask for the "Trican Well Service Ltd. Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Results Conference Call".

The conference call will be archived on Trican's website at www.tricanwellservice.com/investors.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.

Contacts:

Dale Dusterhoft

Chief Executive Officer

ddusterhoft@trican.ca



Michael Baldwin

Senior Vice President & CFO

mbaldwin@trican.ca



(403) 266-0202

2900, 645 - 7th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 4G8

(403) 237-7716 (FAX)

www.tricanwellservice.com



