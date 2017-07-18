Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market to Reach $603 Million by 2022: Shift from Centralized to De-centralized Power Generation

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market by Technology, by Software, by End-User, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market is projected to reach USD 603.6 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 15.7%.

The increasing share of renewable power generation in energy generation mix, reduced costs of wind power, photovoltaic system, battery storage, and shift from centralized to de-centralized power generation are the major drivers of the distributed energy resource management system market.

Government mandates in renewables and updated policies which encourage to deploy more and more renewable sources of energy in the power generation mix, is one of the major driver that would drive the distributed energy resource management system market. In the distributed energy resource management system market, regulatory issues related to different distributed energy resources could hinder the growth of the DERMS market.

The solar PV distributed energy resource management system sub-segment, within the technology segment, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, from 2017 to 2022. It led the technology sector within the distributed energy resource management system market in 2016 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The market in North America is currently the largest market for distributed energy resource management system, closely followed by Europe. The North American market is primarily driven by the U.S. which has the world's largest renewable energy deployment. Apart from the U.S., Canada recently began expanding its DERs deployment across the country.

Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd

Autogrid Systems, Inc.

Blue Pillar, Inc.

Doosan Gridtech, Inc.

Enbala Power Networks, Inc.

Enernoc, Inc.

General Electric

Open Access Technology International, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Spirae, Inc.

Sunverge Energy, Inc



