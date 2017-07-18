PLYMOUTH, MN--(Marketwired - July 17, 2017) - The TruStone Financial Foundation recently awarded $12,000 in scholarships to nine high school graduates. All scholarship recipients are members of TruStone Financial and will be pursuing a secondary education in the fall. The applicants were scored on academic merit, extracurricular activities, community involvement and the successful completion of an essay question related to financial management.

"The TruStone Financial Foundation was created nearly a decade ago to financially educate and support our future leaders," remarked Steve Bohlig, Chairman of the TruStone Financial Foundation. "This year the Foundation selected nine scholarship winners out of an applicant pool of young men and women with incredible determination and dedication to their future. On behalf of the board of directors, I want to wish all of our college bound students good luck as they pursue their dreams."

Congratulations to the 2017 scholarship recipients:

Katherine Baker (Rogers High School)

Alan Bates (Champlin Park High School)

Alyssa Gits (Apple Valley High School)

Celeste Hofstede (Coon Rapids High School)

Matthew Kasar (Oak Creek High School)

Mara Mathison (Maple Grove Senior High)

Jack Piazza (Robbinsdale Armstrong High School)

Caely Tietz (Eden Prairie High School)

Harmony Zweber-Langer (Lakeville South High School)

"I am extremely honored and grateful to receive a TruStone Financial Foundation 2017 scholarship," said recipient Harmony Zweber-Langer, who will be attending the University of Notre Dame this fall. "With the help of TruStone Financial's services and staff, I have obtained financial knowledge critical for my future and feel confident about managing my college budget."

About the TruStone Financial Foundation

The TruStone Financial Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2009 by TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union to support financial education and programs through scholarship and outreach.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/17/11G142815/Images/Harmoney_Zweber-Langer_-_Burnsville-da4627d0cfd6928f85e5367b744730ce.jpg

