BASF SE Selects Icertis to Accelerate Contracting Velocity, Ensure Global Compliance

Icertis Contract Management Platform to Replace Disparate Legacy Systems with Intuitive, Enterprise-Wide Contracting Solution

FRANKFURT, Germany and BELLEVUE, Washington, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced that BASF SE, the world's leading chemical company, has selected the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform to serve as the foundation for BASF's modernization of its global contracting processes. This forward-looking initiative will help accelerate contracting velocity across BASF's world-wide sales and corporate teams, increase visibility through a single easy-to-use, enterprise-wide contracting system, and ensure compliance.

"At BASF we are committed, through science and innovation, to enabling our customers to meet the current and future needs of society," said Matthew Lepore, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of BASF Corporation and sponsor of the project. "The Icertis platform's ease of use and intelligent insights will help us optimize the value of our commercial relationships, increase contracting efficiencies, and help reduce contractual risk."

The fast pace of the chemical business meant that BASF wanted to transform its contracting processes to serve the company's customers more efficiently. BASF selected Icertis' intelligent, cloud-based platform due to its intuitive user interface, support for all types of contracts, ease of deployment and ability to adapt to changing requirements. With the ICM platform, BASF will be able to easily create and modify workflows, automate its contracting processes and ensure greater visibility into contractual obligations and deviations.

"As BASF looks to build a sustainable future with their customers, we are thrilled to help them build a sustainable, future looking approach to contract management," said Samir Bodas, Co-founder and CEO of Icertis. "BASF's selection of Icertis further establishes our leadership in the manufacturing space and global leadership in enterprise contract management. We look forward to partnering with BASF on their transformation journey over the next decade."

Thorsten Herrmann, General Manager Enterprise und Partner Group, Microsoft Germany said, "The Icertis Contract Management platform built on Microsoft Azure is powering BASF to reinvent contract management as they create chemistry for a sustainable future. The combination of Icertis and Azure provides an innovative, scalable cloud solution that enables companies to digitally transform their foundation of commerce."

Icertis Opens New Frankfurt Office

Icertis also announced the opening of a new Frankfurt office to serve customers like BASF and Daimler, continuing Icertis' rapid growth in EMEA. The office will be led by Martin Mohr, VP and General Manager of EMEA, and serve as the company's European headquarters. Icertis' Frankfurt office will be the company's seventh office, and third in EMEA including Zurich and Stuttgart.

More than 1+ million subscribers trust Icertis to manage over 3.5+ million contracts in more than 90+ countries and 40+ languages. For more information about the Icertis Contract Management platform, visit www.icertis.com.

About Icertis

Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, solves the hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform. Icertis helps companies transform their commercial foundation increasing compliance, improving governance, mitigating risk and enhancing user productivity, thereby maximizing ROI and accelerating time to value. The Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform is used by 1+ million users at companies like 3M, Becton Dickinson, Cognizant, Daimler, and Microsoft, to manage 3.5+ million contracts in 40+ languages across 90+ countries. For more information, visit www.icertis.com .

Icertis Media Contact:

Sarah Nickell

Barokas Public Relations for Icertis

icertis@barokas.com

303-895-5673

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/371539/picture1_Logo.jpg